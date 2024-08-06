In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is even stronger. Technical indicators resumed their slides within negative levels and after correcting oversold conditions. At the same time, the 20 SMA gains downward traction well above the current level, while XAU/USD keeps putting pressure on a mildly bullish 200 SMA.

XAU/USD trades around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its June/July rally at $2,388.70, and technical readings in the daily chart show that the risk is skewed to the downside. The pair met intraday buyers around the 38.2% retracement of the same run at $2,411.20, while the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) converges with the mentioned level, losing its bullish strength. Technical indicators , in the meantime, head south within negative levels, in line with a downward extension.

On the other hand, government bond yields recovered, with the 10-year Treasury note yield up over 20 basis points (bps) after falling to fresh multi-year lows, supporting the US Dollar against the bright metal. Nevertheless, market players are still concerned about the United States (US) economic health and maintain bets on massive interest rate cuts before year-end.

XAU/USD extends Monday’s losses and trades in the $2,380 price zone as markets abandon panic. On the one hand, stocks are in better shape after collapsing at the beginning of the week, with United States (US) indexes trading in the green after mixed results among their overseas counterparts. The better tone of equities undermines demand for Gold.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.