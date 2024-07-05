Gold price consolidates weekly gains above $2,350, as US NFP holds the key.

The US Dollar mires in three-week lows despite a modest uptick in Treasury bond yields.

Gold price looks to extend an upside break toward $2,390, the June high.

The daily RSI points north above the 50 level, supporting Gold buyers.

Gold price is consolidating near two-week highs of $2,365 reached on Wednesday, as the US Dollar (USD) continues to lick its wounds, shrugging off a minor bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price braces for the return of US traders from the July 4 holiday and the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh impulse.

All eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls, as dovish Fed bets intensify

With an Independence Day holiday in the US on Thursday, Gold price held higher ground near two-week highs while within a confined range due to thin liquidity conditions. Markets also stayed unnerved, as UK voters headed to polls, limiting the trading activity around the traditional safe-haven Gold price.

The Greenback continued to reel from the pain from the increase in the dovish expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cuts this year. This realized after Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged progress in disinflation earlier this week. Additionally, a slew of recent US statistics also bolstered the Fed policy pivot bets, with the US private sector employment rising by 150,000 in June, following the 157,000 increase (revised from 152,000) recorded in May.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose 4,000 last week to 238,000, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday.The figure was slightly higher than estimates of 235,000. Finally, US ISM Services PMI fell into contraction territory in June, arriving at 48.8 vs. May’s 53.8 and the expected 52.5 print.

Traders are pricing in a 73% chance of a cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Markets are also pricing in potentially two rate cuts this year.

All eyes now turn to the high-impact US labor market report due later on Friday at 12:30 GMT, which could have a strong bearing on the market’s pricing of the Fed rate cuts, affecting the value of the US Dollar and that of the Gold price.

US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to rise by 190K in June after recording a 272K gain in May while Average Hourly Earnings are expected to show a 3.9% growth annually, following a 4.1% advance previously. If these key data sets come in below the market consensus, it would reinforce bets for two Fed rate cuts this year and a September rate cut would be a done deal. In such a scenario, the US Dollar is likely to meet fresh supply, offering a fresh leg to the Gold price upside.

However, the Greenback could rebound firmly if the headline NFP and the wage inflation data surprise to the upside, prompting investors to dial down their dovish Fed expectations. This would render negative for the non-interest-bearing Gold price.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same, with risks appearing to the north after the yellow metal broke this week’s consolidation to the upside after closing Wednesday above the key 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), then at $2,338.

The bullish breakout could regain momentum on a weak US jobs report, driving Gold price higher toward the $2,400 threshold.

However, Gold buyers will need to take out the previous two-week high of $2,369 and the June high of $2,389, at first.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north above the 50 level, adding credence to the bullish potential.

Alternatively, a strong US NFP report alongside hot wage inflation could drag Gold price toward the immediate support of the 50-day SMA, now pegged at $2,340.

Subsequently, Gold sellers could flex their muscles toward the 21-day SMA at $2,328 should the selling momentum intensify. A sustained move below the latter could accelerate the declines toward the $2,300 mark.