XAU/USD Current price: $3,130.31

Better than anticipated United States data underpinned the market mood.

US President Donald Trump will announce fresh tariffs through a press conference.

XAU/USD consolidates near record highs, bulls retain control in the near term.

Spot Gold consolidated for most of this Wednesday, hovering around the $3,130 level and confined to Tuesday’s range. The XAU/USD trades marginally higher on a daily basis in the mid-American session, with speculative interest awaiting United States (US) President Donald Trump's press conference.

The US President is about to announce his decision on reciprocal tariffs in a press conference scheduled for 20:00 GMT. Market talks suggest such levies will come into effect right after the announcement, as hinted by US officials on Tuesday. The extent of taxes, however, remains a mystery.

The mood somehow improved after Wall Street’s opening, with the three major indexes trading in the green, despite the sour tone of their European counterparts. Better than anticipated US data indeed underpinned the mood.

The March ADP Employment Change report showed that the private sector created 155K new jobs in the month, much better than the 105K expected or the previous revised 84K. Additionally, February Factory Orders were up 0.6%, beating the 0.5% anticipated.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it could extend its advance. The pair trades above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerating north and providing dynamic support at around $3,012.90. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator resumed its advance within overbought levels, while the Momentum indicator turned south, but holds within positive levels, not enough to confirm another leg south.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart buyers retain control. A bullish 20 SMA attracted buyers throughout the day, currently at $3.115.00. The 100 and 200 SMAs, in the meantime, gain upward traction far below the shorter one. Finally, the Momentum indicator aims marginally lower at around its midline, while the RSI indicator consolidates at around 62, limiting the bearish scope for XAU/USD.

Support levels: 3,123.60 3,012.90 3,097.50

Resistance levels: 3,136.70 3,150.00 3,175.00