TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD comfortable above $4,200

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD comfortable above $4,200
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,211

  • Upbeat United States employment data revived investors’ optimism.
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
  • XAU/USD regained its positive stance, momentum still limited.

Gold prices are up on Tuesday, with the bright metal now hovering around $4,215 a troy ounce. A better market mood undermines near-term demand for the US Dollar (USD), despite the improved sentiment surging from upbeat United States (US) data.

On the one hand, ADP reported that for the four weeks ending November 22, US private employers added an average of 4,750 jobs per week, an improvement from the previous negative readings. Also, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the number of job openings on the last business day of September stood at 7.658 million, while for October it rose to 7.67 million. The news initially triggered USD demand, but the Greenback quickly changed course on sentiment.

Now, the focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The central bank is widely anticipated to trim the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) after its two-day meeting and announce it on Wednesday. The Fed will also release a fresh Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in which policymakers share their perspectives on economic and monetary policy developments.

Additionally, the focus is on the upcoming Fed Chair. Jerome Powell will end his mandate in May 2026, and the long-lasting battle with President Donald Trump will come to an end. President Trump has demanded the Fed cut rates at a much faster pace, and the upcoming Chair will likely align with his thinking. Market players are looking for clues in a more aggressive monetary loosening with the new Fed head. Lower borrowing costs are likely to fuel demand for stocks while sending the USD into a selling spiral.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

XAU/USD trades at $4,211.37, and the 4-hour chart shows that the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) stabilizes above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, while the longer averages edge higher below the current level, suggesting that buyers have regained control. Price holds just above the shorter one, keeping the near-term tone firm. Technical indicators, however, show that the bullish potential remains limited. The Momentum indicator sits below 0 and falls, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands directionless at 53. A pause in the advance could find initial support at the 20-period SMA at $4,205.76, with a deeper setback exposing the 100-period SMA at $4,150.61.

In the daily chart, XAU/USD remains confined to familiar levels. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) advances above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all three rising while price holds above them. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator ticks higher within positive levels, while the RSI stands at 60, both keeping the near-term tone positive. A sustained hold over the 20-day SMA would keep the path tilted higher. A break lower would expose the 100-day SMA at $3,792.65 and, if extended, the 200-day SMA at $3,515.46.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to multi-week tops near 1.1700

EUR/USD rapidly leaves behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, challenging the 1.1700 hurdle in response to the severe sell-off in the Greenback as investors continued to evaluate the Fed’s rate cut and the neutral message from Chief Powell. Next on tap on the docket will be the weekly US labour market report on Thursday.

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD punched a fresh hole into seven-week highs on Wednesday, rising back into the 1.3400 neighborhood after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected third straight interest rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a particularly cautious showing, hinting that the Fed could be poised for another extended “wait and see” period.

Gold drifts higher above $4,200 as Fed delivers expected cut

Gold drifts higher above $4,200 as Fed delivers expected cut

Gold price gains momentum to around $4,235 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal extends its upside after the US Federal Reserve delivered an expected third consecutive interest rate cut and maintained its outlook for just one cut in 2026. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims later on Thursday. 

Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin digital asset treasuries are returning to action following a slight recovery in the top crypto. American Bitcoin, co-founded by the Trump brothers, acquired 416 BTC, worth about $38.5 million, since its last update on December 2. The purchase has pushed the company's total holdings to 4,783 BTC as of December 8, making it the 22nd-largest BTC treasury, behind ProCap Financial, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers