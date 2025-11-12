Gold continues its battle with the $4,150 barrier early Wednesday, preserving the previous bullish momentum, in anticipation of a potential end to the government shutdown.

Gold eyes on House vote for US government reopening

Gold buyers are catching their breath after three straight days of gains, helped by the renewed optimism surrounding the US government reopening, which fuelled ‘buy-everything’ momentum across the markets.

Persistent risk flows continue to reduce the US Dollar’s (USD) appeal as a safe haven, with its demand further hit by renewed calls for aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the coming months.

Amid the record government shutdown, the focus has remained on the US private data publication. Tuesday’s weekly Employment Change data released by the ADP underscored concerns over the weakening labor market, reviving hopes of further Fed easing.

The latest ADP data showed that US firms lost more than 11,000 jobs a week through late October, prompting markets to now price in about 68% chances of a December Fed rate cut versus 62% seen prior to the data release.

Asian markets cheer weak US jobs report-led dovish Fed bets, while the US Treasury bond yields incur losses, cushioning any downside in Gold. However, the modest rebound in the USD is limiting Gold’s three-day uptrend.

Looking ahead, a temporary pullback in Gold cannot be ruled out as markets brace for the resumption of US economic data publications, which could shed more light on the Fed’s path forward on interest rates.

Further, the focus will remain on the Republican-controlled House vote, due late Wednesday, on a compromise that would restore funding to government agencies and end a shutdown that started on October 1.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

As observed on the daily chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning slightly lower, currently near 59, but remains well above the midline.

The leading indicator, thus, suggests that any downtick in Gold could be short-lived.

That being said, Gold closed Tuesday above $4,129, the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the parabolic rise to the record high that began on August 19.

However, buyers need to crack the $4,150 hurdle on a sustained basis to initiate a fresh uptrend toward the record high of $4,382.

Ahead of that, the $4,200 round level will be put to test.

Conversely, the initial support is located at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,085, below which the $4,050 psychological level will be challenged.

The line in the sand for Gold buyers is seen at $3,973, the 38.2% Fibo level of the same advance.