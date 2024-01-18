XAU/USD Current price: 2,015.53
- Federal Reserve´s Raphael Bostic repeated rate cuts may come in the third quarter.
- Wall Street shrugged off the negative tone of its overseas counterparts, posting modest gains.
- XAU/USD corrects near-term oversold conditions, bears hold the grip.
Gold consolidates weekly losses, trading at around $2,015 a troy ounce. XAU/USD posted a multi-week low on Wednesday at $2,001.68, bouncing back amid a modest improvement in the market’s mood. The US Dollar maintained its positive tone throughout the first half of the day as Asian shares fell, with Chinese headlines leading the way. Turmoil in the housing sector and tepid growth-related data suggest the economy is in worse shape than previously believed.
Market players became more optimistic with Wall Street’s opening, as United States (US) data was generally better than expected. Housing Starts and Building Permits were up more than anticipated in December, while Initial Jobless Claims printed at 187K in the week ending January 12, beating the 207K expected. On a negative note, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index posted -10.6, worse than the expected -7 but improving from the previous -12.8.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials fail to provide fresh clues. Different authorities hit the wires but made no fresh comments on the future of monetary policy. Fed’s Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic was maybe the most aggressive, reiterating he does not expect policymakers to cut interest rates until the third quarter of this year, a message he already delivered in previous appearances.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD is still at risk of falling. The daily chart shows that the bright metal develops below a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 100 and 200 SMAs offer no directional clues well below the current level. At the same time, technical indicators have lost their bearish strength but remain well into negative territory, falling short of suggesting an interim bottom.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the recovery seems corrective. XAU/USD holds far below all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly south below directionless longer ones. Finally, technical indicators are bouncing from oversold readings but with limited strength and still far below their midlines. The pair would need to recover at least beyond 2,049.20 to have a chance of recovering its bullish strength.
Support levels: 2,001.60 1,988.60 1,973.00
Resistance levels: 2,017.50 2,033.10 2,049.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady after mixed US economic data, Wall Street’s positive close
The AUD/USD begins Friday’s Asian session with minuscule gains of 0.02% against the US Dollar, as the economy in the United States remains resilient after the release of strong jobs reports and mixed housing data. The Aussie exchanges hands around 0.6571.
EUR/USD keeps the negative mood well south of 1.0900
EUR/USD resumes the downside and retested the 1.0859 region, always on the back of persistent upside momentum in the greenback on Thursday.
Gold recovers some lost ground above $2,020, Michigan sentiment data eyed
Gold price recovers some lost ground, trading near $2,024 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal rebounds as the US Dollar recovery stalls. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index hovers around 103.40. The US Treasury yield consolidates its gains, with the 10-year yield standing at 4.14%.
XRP price recovery rally goes BRRR as Ripple CEO advocates for crypto interoperability
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the US would do well with a new chair of the SEC, in so far as crypto is concerned. He highlighted that Ripple thrived under the scrutiny of the SEC but only outside the US.
US equities get dragged higher by upbeat tech sector, NASDAQ 100 hits record high
US equity indexes saw broad gains on Thursday after US stock traders shook off the early week's misery over Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts unlikely to come as soon as money markets are hoping. Despite the early week's gains, equity indexes closed near all-time highs on Thursday.