TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,049.41

  • US-China trade relationship shaping the market’s sentiment and the direction of the USD.
  • The UK Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in September.
  • XAU/USD flirted with $4,000 before bouncing, risk remains skewed to the downside.

Gold price remained pressured throughout Wednesday, flirting with the $4,000 mark before finding some room to bounce towards the current $4,050 region. The US Dollar (USD) held on to its modest, yet positive momentum throughout the first half of the day, but lost steam after Wall Street’s opening.

Market players were relatively optimistic amid hopes that United States (US) President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, would discuss a trade deal and avoid escalating tensions. Things changed when sources familiar with the matter reported that the White House is considering a plan to restrict globally produced exports to China made with or containing US software.

Other than that, the US government shutdown continues. In the twenty-second consecutive day of stalemate, House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Democrats of “eating up the clock” and making it more difficult to do the necessary things on time.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported September Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Headline inflation rose by 3.8% on year, below the 4.0% anticipated. On a monthly basis, prices remained flat after growing by 0.3% in August. Also, the core annual CPI rose 3.5%, down from the previous 3.6% and also below the 3.7% anticipated by market players. Easing inflation put pressure on the Sterling Pound.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the XAU/USD pair is at risk of falling further, particularly if the $4,000 threshold gives up. The daily chart shows that the pair bounced from a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bullish slopes far below the shorter one. At the same time, technical indicators extended their slides, heading south within positive levels.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is stuck around a bullish 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA gained downward traction above the current level, providing resistance at around $4,025. Finally, technical indicators stand near oversold readings with uneven strength, still skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 4,000.00 3,986.45 3,972.10

Resistance levels: 4,061.20 4,085.70 4,110.00

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind a multi-day negative streak and manages to advance past the 1.1600 hurdle at the end of the NA session on Wednesday. The recovery in spot follows a slight pullback in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the US-China trade front and the lack of progress toward a deal to end the US government shutdown.

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

After dipping toward the 1.3300 area earlier, GBP/USD has regained some traction, climbing back into the 1.3360–1.3370 range as the Greenback remains offered on Wednesday. Softer UK inflation data for September don’t seem enough to shake the BoE’s steady approach just yet.

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, testing the vicinity of the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce as rising US Treasury yields, easing US–China trade tensions, and a bout of profit-taking keep buyers on the sidelines.

XRP faces pressure despite 3% dip in exchange reserves in October

XRP faces pressure despite 3% dip in exchange reserves in October

Ripple (XRP) is trading bearishly and slightly below $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border money remittance token was rejected at $2.55 on Monday, encouraging early profit booking. 

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

Crypto trading broker FalconX is set to acquire asset manager 21Shares, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The deal will see 21Shares merge with FalconX, paving the way for product expansion.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers