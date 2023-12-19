XAU/USD Current price: 2,041.64
- US Treasury yields continue to retreat, with the 10-year note offering its lowest since July.
- Focus remains on the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
- XAU/USD advances towards $2,050 with room to extend gains beyond the level.
Gold trades with a better tone on Tuesday, helped by the broad US Dollar's weakness. XAU/USD changes hands around $2,0403, approaching the high posted last week at $2,047.90. The positive tone of equities reflects persistent risk appetite, undermining demand for the American currency. Wall Street extends weekly gains, with the Nasdaq Composite reaching record highs for a third consecutive session, in line with central banks-inspired relief.
Adding pressure on the USD, Treasury yields resumed their slides. The 10-year government bond offers 3.90% at the time being, its lowest since late in July, while the 2-year note yields 4.43%, holding near the multi-month low posted last week at 4.28% and down 2 basis points (bps) on the day.
The United States (US) macroeconomic calendar had little to offer. The country unveiled November Building Permits, which declined by 2.5% MoM and Housing Starts, which rose 14.8% in the same month. Speculative interest awaits the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) favorite inflation measure, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, to be released on Friday.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair maintains the risk skewed to the upside. The pair met buyers on an intraday retracement at around a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the longer moving averages tick modestly higher, far below the shorter one. At the same time, technical indicators post modest intraday advances, although the Momentum indicator remains within neutral levels.
XAU/USD is also bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows a flat 100 SMA offered intraday support, while the 20 SMA gains upward traction above the longer one. Finally, technical indicators head north, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at around 64 and the Momentum indicator piercing its midline. Overall, XAU/USD is foreseen to advance at a slow pace, as there is no soon-to-come catalyst that could trigger a bullish breakout.
Support levels: 2,027.60 2,014.10 2,003.90
Resistance levels: 2,047.90 2,065.60 2,076.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
