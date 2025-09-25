Gold struggles to resume its record rally early Thursday, following Wednesday’s sharp pullback.

US Dollar enters upside consolidation phase as Fed rate cut wagers wobble, eyes turn to US data, Fedspeak.

Will Gold buyers defy the overbought RSI conditions on the daily chart?

Gold is struggling to reverse the previous day’s correction from record highs of $3,791 in Thursday’s Asian trades, eagerly awaiting the mid-tier US data and more speeches from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials for a fresh trading impulse.

Gold looks to mid-tier US data and Fedspeak

Despite a pause in Gold’s retracement, buyers remain unnerved as markets pare back odds of two interest rate cuts by the Fed this year.

A slew of cautious remarks from Fed policymakers have prompted markets to reprice their expectations, with only 43 basis points (bps) of easing priced in the remaining two policy meetings this year.

This shift in sentiment toward the Fed’s easing outlook helped the US Dollar (USD) rebound firmly to fresh nine-day highs against its major currency rivals.

However, the downside in Gold seems cushioned by the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, Ukraine and the West.

The Kremlin on Wednesday hit back at US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the Russia-Ukraine war, where he blamed Moscow for not ending the conflict.

Meanwhile, speaking at the UN's General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will keep driving the war forward wider and deeper" if he is not stopped,

The Ukrainian leader also warned that Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova - which lies between Ukraine and the European Union (EU)-member Romania - to Russian influence.

Last week, Estonia and Poland requested a consultation with other NATO members after Russia violated its airspace in separate incidents. Romania, another Nato member, also said Russian drones breached its airspace.

Looking ahead, Gold traders will seek fresh policy cues from the upcoming mid-tier US Durable Goods, Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data ahead of Friday’s US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak in the North American (NA) session, with the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index showing an increase in the hawkish tone, trading near 105.50 as of writing, up from around 102 levels seen a day ago.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Technically, nothing seems to have changed for Gold in the near-term as the daily chart continues to portray overbought conditions, warranting caution for buyers.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently edging lower to near 72.50.

If the pullback regains momentum, the initial support is seen at the $3,700 threshold, below which Monday’s low of $3,684 will offer some comfort.

Further down, the $3,650 psychological barrier could come to the rescue of buyers.

On the other hand, buyers need acceptance above the $3,750 psychological level to revive the record rally.

The next topside hurdle is located at the lifetime high of $3,791, followed by the $3,800 barrier.

A sustained and decisive break above the latter could fuel a fresh advance toward the $3,850 psychological level.