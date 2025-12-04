Gold Price Forecast: Some near-term consolidation is not ruled out
- Gold prices trade in a vacillating tone around the $4,200 mark on Thursday.
- The US Dollar remains on the back foot, further extending its bearish leg.
- Investors will now shift their attention to the upcoming PCE and U-Mich data.
Gold is flipping between small gains and losses on Thursday, hovering tightly around that big psychological level of $4,200 per troy ounce.
It’s a classic consolidation phase. The US Dollar keeps sliding, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) receding to fresh multi-week lows near 98.80–98.70, and that’s usually good news for the precious metal
But Gold isn’t running away higher just yet. A broad-based rebound in US Treasury yields is keeping enthusiasm in check, and a positive mood in global equities means there’s less urgency to pile into safe havens.
Meanwhile, investors are still firmly counting on more easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the December 10 meeting, which should give Gol occasional downside support, as every dip has an audience.
On the data front, US Initial Jobless Claims came in better than expected this week, down to 191K, but the market didn’t see that as a game-changer for Fed expectations.
Step back, though, and the bigger picture is still quite bullish. Gold has now logged four straight monthly gains, shaking off that late-August stumble near $3,300. With geopolitical risks simmering in the background and the market still pricing in more Fed cuts, it’s not hard to see why investors continue to buy the dips whenever they appear.
Could that mood shift? Sure. If global risk appetite suddenly surges, and maybe Russia-Ukraine peace momentum becomes real, Gold’s safe-haven bid could fade. But so far, every time sentiment wobbles, buyers show up, reminding us how strong the underlying demand really is.
Rate expectations are still a key pillar of support too, with nearly 85 basis points of cuts priced in through late-2026; the backdrop remains friendly for a non-yielding asset like the yellow metal.
Technical landscape
Further gains should confront the December high of $4,264 (December 1) sooner rather than later, all ahead of the all-time top at $4,380 (October 17) and the Fibonacci extension of the 2024-2025 rally at $4,437.
On the flip side, the 55-day SMA at $4,037 is expected to offer transitory support prior to the weekly low at $3,997 (November 18) and the October floor at $3,886 (October 28). South from here emerges the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the May–October rally at $3,750.
In the meantime, momentum indicators appear somewhat stabilised, although still leaning bullish: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) seems settled just above the 61 level, signalling that further gains remain on the cards, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) approaching 21 suggests the current trend might be picking up pace.
So what’s next?
Right now, it’s the usual suspects driving sentiment: Fed tone, US data, and global risk appetite. Any hint of softer US growth or more dovish Fed messaging should keep gold on a supportive path. And until geopolitical tensions genuinely cool off, gold doesn’t need fresh drama to justify holding a safety premium.
Meanwhile, the Greenback struggles to find traction, and that alone keeps an upward bias alive. It may not be a rocket-fuel rally, but a steady grind higher seems the most likely path.
Bottom line
Gold still has the wind at its back. Dips are being bought, the macro backdrop is friendly, and the market isn’t in a rush to unwind safe-haven exposure.
Unless the US Dollar finds a real recovery or global risks suddenly evaporate, the path of least resistance remains higher, even if progress is more of a calm climb than a breakout sprint. Pullbacks look more like chances to reload, not red flags.
