- Gold prices reversed three daily drops in a row, regaining $3,330.
- The US Dollar traded on the back foot on poor data and trade headlines.
- The yellow metal’s upside now retargets the monthly peaks near $3,440.
Gold managed to regain the smile on Thursday, rebounding to the $3,330 zone per troy ounce on the resurgence of the selling impetus in the US Dollar (USD), while a generalised knee-jerk in US yields across the curve also contributed to the precious metal’s bounce.
Adding to the sour mood around the Greenback, the usual weekly report on the US jobless claims disappointed estimates, showing further cooling of the labour market, and lending extra legs to the yellow metal.
A volatile day saw the US Dollar hit new weekly highs, just to plummet soon afterwards to the area of daily lows when gaiged by the US Dollar Index (DXY). This extreme price action in the Greenback followed news that a US federal court has dealt a significant setback to one of Donald Trump’s flagship economic policies, blocking his attempt to impose sweeping tariffs on imports from nearly every country in the world.
In a ruling that challenges the scope of presidential power, the Court of International Trade (CIT) said the emergency law used by the White House didn’t give the president the authority to act unilaterally on trade. Instead, the New York-based court reaffirmed that it’s Congress—not the president—that holds the constitutional power to regulate commerce with foreign nations.
The White House has responded by asking the court to freeze the decision while it pursues an appeal.
Gold's short-term technical outlook
A new bullish bias might push gold back to its May peak of $3,438 (May 7), just ahead of the all-time high of $3,500 (April 22).
If the selling tendency regains pace, the metal may approach the transitory 55-day SMA at $3,203, then the May low of $3,120 (May 15) and the short-term 100-day SMA at $3,037.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose past 54, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) hovered around 15, indicating that the trend lacked strength.
XAU/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers to 0.6460 as risk appetite returns
AUD/USD rebounds after three-day slide; eyes on housing and credit data. A drop in open interest may signal a less negative perspective, speculative sentiment remains cautious.
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1400 as dollar slides
A fresh wave of dollar selling lifted EUR/USD toward 1.1400, with traders now eyeing German data and US PCE for direction.
Gold advances to two-day tops near $3,330
Gold continues its rebound from multi-day lows and reaches two-day highs around $3,330 per troy ounce on Wednesday. The souring market tone after White House adviser Hassett's comments that they are confident in the tariff ruling's conclusion underpins XAU/USD’s impulse.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $2,750 wall amid $1.6 billion options expiry on Deribit
Ethereum (ETH) trades around $2,640 on Thursday, with volatility expected from an upcoming $1.64 billion ETH options expiry on the Deribit exchange. The top altcoin could see over 95% of put options expiring worthless if prices remain at current levels.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.