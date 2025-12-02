Gold Price Forecast: Further upside could challenge the all-time high

Gold’s rebound hit a bit of a ceiling around Monday’s highs above $4,260, and that paved the way for a pullback below $4,200 on turnaround Tuesday.

The dip comes as the US Dollar makes a modest push higher and Treasury yields send mixed signals: Short-dated yields are slipping a little, while the middle and longer end of the curve hold steadier. Not exactly a risk-off environment.

But if you take a step back, the broader story still looks positive for bullion. The precious metal just logged its fourth straight monthly gain in November, breaking out convincingly from the late-August lull around $3,300. Add in lingering geopolitical tension and ongoing chatter about more Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, and buyers have had plenty of reasons to stay engaged.

Sentiment could shift, however, if global risk appetite suddenly improves. Especially if peace-talk headlines between Russia and Ukraine gain traction, some of gold’s safe-haven shine could fade. But so far, every dip has attracted fresh buying pretty quickly.

Rate expectations also remain a key support. Markets still see the Fed lowering its interest rates again in December, and current pricing points to nearly 88 basis points of easing by late 2026, a helpful backdrop for a non-yielding asset like precious metals.

Technical picture

If buyers regain control, the first big test sits at the December high of $4,264 (December 1). A clean break above that would put the record top at $4,380 (October 17) back into focus, a level that could determine whether this uptrend has more legs.

On the flip side, support isn’t far below current levels. The 55-day SMA around $4,016 lines up nicely with weekly support at $3,997 (November 18). Lose that, and the next safety net sits around at the October floor at $3,886 (October 28), while a deeper slide could drag the 50% Fibonacci of the May–October rally at $3,750 back into the spotlight.

Momentum indicators still lean toward the bulls. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is receding toward 59, elevated but not screaming “overbought”, which suggests there’s room for further upside. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) hovering near 21 signals an uptrend that’s firming up slowly, not a frenzy, but the kind of measured advance that can last.

Put simply: Momentum is still supportive, and the chart has a decent cushion underneath.

XAU/USD daily chart

What’s next?

The near-term direction will come down to familiar drivers: What the Fed says next, how the US economy holds up, and whether global nerves settle or flare up. A softer tone from the Fed, or data hinting at easing labour-market pressure, would keep gold well supported.

And unless geopolitical risks fade meaningfully, the yellow metal doesn’t need fresh turmoil to maintain its bid. As long as the Greenback struggles for traction, the bias stays tilted upward, maybe more of a steady climb than a runaway rally.

Bottom line

Gold’s overall tone remains bullish. Buyers are still calling the shots, and there’s a solid foundation beneath the market if prices wobble.