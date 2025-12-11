Gold is testing bearish commitments at the $4,250 psychological level on Thursday, pausing a two-day uptrend as markets weigh a less hawkish than feared US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcements.

Gold awaits US jobs data after the Fed verdict

Gold extended its overnight advance into early Asian trading on Thursday before witnessing a profit-taking pullback as sellers jumped in once again at the $4,250 level.

Non-yielding assets such as Gold built on its recent bullish momentum after the Fed delivered on the expected 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut to 3.5%-3.75% on Wednesday.

Despite the widely anticipated rate cut, the US Dollar was slammed across the board alongside the US Treasury bond yields as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at his post-meeting press conference stuck to a cautious tone, disappointing those who had been positioned for a more hawkish one.

Markets continued to price in two more rate cuts next year, against the Fed's median expectation for a single quarter-percentage-point cut next year, powering Gold at the expense of the Greenback.

Traders picked up on the Fed’s concerns over a slowing labor market, lending further support to the bright metal.

Now, with the critical Fed event risk out of the way, the focus turns toward the US employment data, with the Jobless Claims eagerly wait for fresh insights on the state of the labor market ahead of next week’s delayed Nonfarm Payrolls releases.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,225.19. The 21-, 50-, 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) climb in bullish alignment, with the shorter ones above the longer ones. Price holds above all these references, reinforcing buyers’ control. The Relative Strength Index (14) prints at 61.83, positive and shy of overbought. Measured from the $4,381.17 high to the $3,885.84 low, the 61.8% retracement at $4,191.95 has been reclaimed, while the 78.6% retracement at $4,275.16 caps the topside.

On dips, the 21-day SMA at $4,157.88 offers initial support, with the 50-day at $4,105.76 cushioning deeper pullbacks. Momentum stays firm while the RSI holds above 50; a loss of the 21-day average could slow the rally and send price toward the 50-day SMA.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)