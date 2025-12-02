Gold is on a retreat from six-week highs of $4,265 reached on Monday, experiencing some volatility around the $4,200 threshold early Tuesday.

Gold down but not out yet

Despite the ongoing pullback, Gold has managed to find fresh buyers in the $4,200 region, as concerns over the health of the United States (US) economy continue to make the case for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.

Data released on Monday showed US manufacturing contracted for the ninth straight month in November, as the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) PMI dropped to 48.2 in November from 48.7 a month earlier. The market expectation was 48.6.

Markets keep predicting an 87% chance that the Fed will cut by 25 basis points (bps) at its December monetary policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Further, the downside in Gold remains cushioned by growing nervousness over rising Japanese bond yields.

Japanese 30-year government bond yields climbed to a record peak and the 10-year yield reached a 17-year high amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could raise rates as soon as this month.

On Monday, Gold failed to sustain at six-week highs and retraced sharply, courtesy of the resurgence in the US Treasury bond yields as markets began assessing the Fed's monetary policy moves beyond the December meeting.

Markets also remain wary of the likely dissents within the Fed at next week’s monetary policy meeting, which could restrict Gold price action.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s monthly US ADP Employment Change data and the ISM Services PMI for fresh trading incentives. In the meantime, the sentiment around the Fed expectations and on global stocks will continue to drive Gold.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,216.92. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all trending higher and price holding above them. This alignment underscores persistent bullish momentum, with the 21-day SMA near $4,104.27 offering nearby dynamic support. The 50-day SMA at $4,049.55 reinforces the floor beneath the market.

The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 62, positive though off recent peaks. The immediate point of contention for buyers is the $4,250 psychological barrier, which needs to be cleared on a daily closing basis.

Fibonacci retracements measured from the $4,381.17 high to the $3,885.84 low show the 61.8% retracement at $4,191.95 now behind price, while the 78.6% retracement at $4,275.16 caps the advance. A daily close above that retracement would open the door to further upside, while pullbacks could lean on the rising 21-day SMA near $4,104.27 to preserve the bullish bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)