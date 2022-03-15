U.S. indices climb ahead of Fed rates decision
Indices in the United States were higher on Tuesday, as markets anticipated tomorrow’s FOMC meeting.
It is expected that the Fed will increase interest rates, and set the course for further tightening of monetary policy in order to combat inflation.
This comes as PPI figures were announced earlier today, and showed that the index rose by 0.8% in February.
Today’s figures were less than the 0.9% markets were expecting, and comes as the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by only 0.2%.
Indices were buoyed by the data, with the S&P 500 climbing by 1.87% as of writing.
Gold falls further, as NATO summit confirmed
As indices rose, commodity prices fell, starting off with gold, which fell by its most since the start of the month.
The gold price fell to its lowest since March 1st, and came as it was announced that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were on-going.
News of this was followed by the announcement of a NATO summer later this month, which the U.S. President Joe Biden will attend.
In a tweet referencing the meeting, NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that, “We will address #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence”.
XAUUSD hit an intraday low of $1,907 on the news.
Crude oil falls to 2-week low
Another commodity to trade lower today was crude oil, which also fell to a two week low.
Crude oil fell to an intraday low of $94.56 on Tuesday, which is its lowest level since February 28th.
This is 27% lower than last week’s high, which saw WTI climb to almost $132 per barrel, which was its highest level since 2008.
Today’s drop in price comes as OPEC stuck to its 2022 demand forecast, stating that "Looking ahead, challenges to the global economy – especially regarding the slowdown of economic growth, rising inflation and the ongoing geopolitical turmoil will impact oil demand in various regions".
"The biggest risk is not taking a risk. In a world that's changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.