Global equities dropped sharply on Thursday as investors reflected on the latest invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. In Asia, the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, and Shanghai composite declined by more than 2%. In Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 indices declined by more than 4% while the FTSE 100 fell by 2.5%. Meanwhile, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 declined by more than 2%. Other assets like cryptocurrencies declined, with Bitcoin crashing below $35,000.
Gold, silver, and crude oil prices soared after the invasion happened. Gold jumped to the highest level since May 2020 while crude oil crossed the key resistance at $100 for the first time since 2014. Gold rose as investors rushed to safe havens while oil prices rose as investors waited for new sanctions on Russia. The situation worsened after Vladimir Putin announced that he was sending his military to Ukraine in a special operation. He claimed that the operation’s goal will be to renew peace in parts of Ukraine. He also asked Ukrainian military officials to go back home.
The US dollar jumped sharply against key pairs as the crisis in Ukraine unfolded. The closely-watched dollar index jumped by almost 1% as investors rushed to the safety of the greenback. Analysts believe that the crisis will lead to a higher cost of living because of Russia’s role in key areas. For example, it is a leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. Further, the US exports fertilizer worth more than $700 million every year. Russia is also a leading player in the wheat market, meaning that prices will rise. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Federal Reserve will embrace a more hawkish tone.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined sharply as the Ukraine challenge escalated. It fell to a low of 1.1163, which was the lowest level since January this year. It managed to move below the key support level at 1.1292, where it struggled moving below earlier this week. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD moved below the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling in the near term.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair jumped sharply as investors reacted to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. It is trading at 1,968, which is significantly higher than last year’s low of 1,963. On the daily chart, the pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 1,877. It has moved above the 25-day moving average and even formed a golden cross. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key psychological level of 2,000.
XTI/USD
The XTIUSD pair jumped to a multi-year high as the Russian crisis escalated. It is trading at 99.15, which is a few points below 100. This is a remarkable price since it was at minus 38 in 2020. On the daily chart, the pair moved above the 25-day moving average while the accumulation and distribution indicator has been rising. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as the crisis gets worse.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.