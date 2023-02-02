According to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, disinflation is now taking hold.
Yes, the very same person who had to walk back his ridiculous pronouncements in 2021 and 2022 that inflation was "transitory" now wants us to believe that inflation is in the process of steadily declining.
Powell delivered a quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday. He also delivered remarks widely interpreted by markets as dovish. He suggested the Fed was close to declaring victory over inflation. "It is gratifying to see the disinflationary process now getting underway" Powell said.
He forecasted "slower growth, some softening in labor market conditions, and inflation moving down steadily, but not quickly"
The Fed's focus is shifting from fighting inflation to trying to engineer a soft landing for the economy. As a consequence, expectations are growing for central bankers to end their tightening campaign soon and possibly pivot to rate cuts later in the year.
That could be a formula for further declines in the Federal Reserve note “dollar.” The Dollar Index dipped to a 9-month low on Wednesday. (We put the word dollar in quotations because a true dollar is defined as 0.7734375 troy ounces of silver.)
Gold, meanwhile, rose to a 9-month high of $1,950/oz.
Precious metals markets certainly aren't reflecting disinflation. Quite the opposite.
And government deficit spending, one of the primary drivers of new currency creation, isn't about to start disinflating. Although technically the government's borrowing capacity has run into a statutory ceiling, bureaucratic work-arounds by the Treasury Department ensure Uncle Sam won't have to tighten his belt.
President Joe Biden met with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy this week to discuss formally raising the debt limit. No deal has been reached yet.
Some in the mainstream media are hyping the debt showdown as potentially triggering a catastrophic default.
But the bond market, which possesses much more accumulated wisdom than journalists and pundits, is currently reflecting a 0% chance of default and a 100% chance that the government will borrow more currency into existence in order to pay its bills.
The bottom line is that there will be no disinflation of the currency supply.
Jerome Powell may be partially correct, however, in forecasting price pressures to ease in certain areas of the economy as it softens. We are currently seeing home prices and car prices come down. We could also see downside pressure come to bear on economically sensitive commodities.
Precious metals markets often move in the opposite direction of the economic cycle and of conventional financial assets.
Gold and silver prices lagged as broader inflation pressures hit the economy in 2021 and into the first half of 2022.
The metals are now showing signs of outperforming. That outperformance could persist as the Federal Reserve continues to shift its policy stance away from inflation fighting and toward bailing the economy out of recession.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.