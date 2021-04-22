Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot bottomed exactly at best support at 1764/61. Longs worked perfectly onthe 20 point bounce to 1784 & as far as minor resistance at 1792/96 yesterday. Wetopped exactly here but outlook remains positive.
Silver Spot still holding the next target of 2610/20 as we trade sideways all through April.
WTI Crude JUNE Future broke first support at 6185/65 to hit the next downside target& support at 6075/65. As I write we bottomed exactly here.
Daily analysis
Gold holding first support at 1790/88 keeps bulls in control. We held minor resistance at 1792/96 yesterday but eventually we should test strong 100 day moving average resistance at 1803/05. A high for the week could be seen here so itis worth profit taking on longs. However a break above 1806 signals further gains to1815.
First support at 1790/88 but expect better support at 1781/78. Longs need stops below 1775. Next downside target & buying opportunity at 1765/61. Longs need stops below 1757.
Silver finally beats 2610/20 to hit the next target of 2650/60, perhaps as far as2685/95 today. A break above 2705 is the next buy signal.
Strong support at 2620/10 but below 2600 can target strong support at 2575/65. Longs need stops below 2755.
WTI Crude breaks 6185/65 to hit support at 6075/65. If we continue lower look for6020/00.
Minor resistance at 61.70/90 but above here can target strong resistance at 6265/75.Strong resistance again at 6380/6400. A break above 6435 targets 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact
Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.