Gold prices rose to a nine month high on Tuesday, as traders prepare for a big week of U.S. economic data.

On Thursday, GDP figures from the United States will be released, followed by consumer sentiment data the day after.

Ahead of this, many are speculating the impact that these numbers could have on the Feds decision making during its upcoming meeting.

XAUUSD climbed to a peak of $1,943.80 earlier in today’s session, hitting its highest point since March 2021.

With safe havens climbing, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell at the time of writing this, trading 0.15% lower.