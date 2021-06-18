Gold is still bearish. We could see a move lower below the POC zone and the D H3 level.
1785 is where we could see the price rejecting. The structure is bearish with a possible retest of 1760 zone. If we see the D L3 zone hit we could see a move to the upside. 1790 should hold and that means bears will go stronger during the later US session. Watch for profit taking.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
