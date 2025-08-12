- Gold price rebounds from near weekly lows of $3,341 early Tuesday, anticipating US CPI data.
- The US Dollar recovery falters as US-China trade truce extension underpins sentiment.
- Technically, Gold price is at a critical juncture as the daily RSI flirts with the midline.
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce from near weekly lows of $3,341 early Tuesday, awaiting a fresh directional impetus from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July.
Gold eyes US CPI inflation for fresh directives
Markets appear cautiously optimistic, bracing for the US CPI showdown while cheering an extension of a tariff truce between the world's two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, until November 10.
Earlier on, China eased some export controls on US firms for 90 days.
The positive risk tone checked the US Dollar (USD) recovery, helping Gold price stage a modest rebound.
With trade tensions ebbing, attention turns to the US inflation data for July, which will have a significant impact on the markets’ pricing of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.
The current market pricing suggests at least two rate cuts from the Fed in 2025, while J.P. Morgan expects the Fed to deliver four successive rate cuts starting in September.
Economists expect the annual US CPI to rise 2.8% in July after increasing by 2.7% in June. The core CPI inflation is set to edge higher to 3% over the year in the same period, compared to 2.9% previous.
On a monthly basis, CPI and core CPI are expected to accelerate by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
An unexpected slowdown in US inflation would double down on the dovish Fed bets, smashing the US Dollar and reviving the Gold price uptrend.
In contrast, the US Dollar could resume Monday’s recovery mode if the figures come in hotter-than-expected, implying the tariff impact and that the Fed could stick to its patient stance for longer.
In such a scenario, the non-yielding Gold price could see a fresh downtrend.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily chart shows that Gold price remains exposed to two-way risks in the lead-up to the US CPI data release.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flirting with the 50 level, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias.
Buyers are battling the critical support-turned-resistance of the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA confluence zone near $3,355 on their tepid recovery from weekly troughs of $3,341.
Hotter-than-expected US CPI prints could reinforce selling interest, sending Gold price toward the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,296.
If the bearish pressures intensify, Gold price will likely challenge the July 30 low of $3,268, followed by the $3,250 psychological barrier.
On the other hand, Gold price could seek acceptance above the aforesaid confluence hurdle near $3,355 and aim for the rising trendline resistance at $3,403 if the data surprises to the downside.
The next bullish target is aligned at the $3,440 static resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its bid bias intact above 1.1700
EUR/USD remains well bid and maintains the trade above the key barrier at 1.1700, or two-week tops. The extra advance in the pair comes on the back of further selling pressure hurting the US Dollar, particularly after the July inflation data reignited speculation of extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs just below 1.3600
GBP/USD adds to its sharp upside impulse on Wednesday, approaching the area of multi-week highs just below 1.3600 the figure amid the widespread better tone in the risk complex and the continuation of the Greenback’s retracement.
Gold advances modestly, hovers around $3,360
Gold sticks to its constructive price actio on Wednesday, lingering over the $3,360 zone per troy ounce, or two-day highs, in an atmosphere of extra downward bias in the Greenback and declining US yields across the spectrum. The improved sentiment in the global markets continue to cap potential advances for now.
Top 3 AI tokens to watch as Perplexity offers $34.5 billion for Google Chrome
Artificial Intelligence tokens are back in the trend underpinned by the altcoins market recovery and Perplexity’s $34.5 billion longshot offer for Google Chrome on Tuesday. Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Render (RNDR) are leading the gains among the top AI tokens.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.