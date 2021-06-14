Gold undercut the day 45 low on Monday to form a lower low
While gold formed a swing low off of the day 45 low last week, it did not deliver any bullish follow through. So with gold undercutting the day 45 low on Monday, that extends the daily cycle decline. That makes Monday day 51 - which is very deep in its timing band for a DCL. Since gold reversed off of the 200 day MA on Monday, it is possible to see gold form a swing low on Tuesday to signal the DCL. But the weekly chart suggests another possibility
Gold became stretched above both the 50 week MA and the 10 week MA on week 12. The current daily cycle decline caused gold to tag the 50 week MA and is allowing the 10 week MA to catch up to price. We could see gold tag the 10 week MA. At 55 days, if gold forms a daily swing low, after tagging the 10 week MA, that would have good odds of marking the DCL.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.21 as the dollar gives ground
EUR/USD has been marching higher as falling US bond yields are dragging the dollar down. Tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed's all-important decision later this week.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.4100 ahead of Johnson's reopening announcement
GBP/USD is trading marginally above 1.41. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Elon Musk energizes BTC bullish thesis, with ETH and XRP range-bound
BTC streaks towards imposing resistance between $41,581/$44,622. ETH rebounds from symmetrical triangle's lower trend line. XRP has notably decoupled from BTC, no meaningful direction since the June 8 low.
US Dollar Index: Awaiting FOMC economic estimates
The Dollar’s initial weaker reaction to Thursday’s May inflation report, (it continued to rise to 5% annually from the 4.2% seen in April and the CORE reading at 3.8% was close to a 30-year high), which sent the USDIndex to test the week’s low zone at 89.90, was short – lived