As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.