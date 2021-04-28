Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Long above 1800 and on the downside the 1750 much remain for gold to remain bullish
Elliott Wave Gold: Can be counted in different ways, but the 1800 is the line in the sand, so support on 1800 flips the market to the upside.
Gold Trading Strategy: Long above 1800
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Vaxart soars 40% to two-month highs on encouraging covid vaccine
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) broke its two-month-long consolidative mode to the upside, rocketing nearly 37% to hit two-month highs of $9.48 on Tuesday. Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.