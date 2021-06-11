There is a British artist called Martin Creed whose work I like. One reason I like Creed’s work is that he steers clear of connecting his work to some esoteric philosophy, like many artists (unsuccessfully?) do these days. Instead, the underlying theme for a lot of his work is indecisiveness and the fear of making the wrong decision. So, for example, rather than committing to a particular colour palette in a painting, Creed will use all the colours available in a pre-made painting set (like which, shown in the painting below). This way, he avoids the anxiety of making the wrong decision and fretting over the opportunity costs.
What does this have to do with Gold?
The connection I am making between Martin Creed and Gold is this:
There are many different methods for investing in Gold. When you can’t decide on the best investment type or don’t know how to evaluate the best decision, perhaps it’s best to go with them all.
Like the strategy of diversifying a complete investment portfolio, you can diversify the subsections of your portfolio. In the case of Gold, the different investment options all have their specific benefits and drawbacks, incentivising diversification in the asset.
There are traditional options to gain exposure to Gold, such as physical bars and coins, ETFs, shares in mining companies, and CFDs. But a few new blockchain options have cropped up in the recent past, which could require some attention.
Diversify into Blockchain Gold?
Blockchain Gold comes in two primary forms.
The first is the ubiquitous Bitcoin, otherwise called Digital Gold. While not precisely ‘Gold’, the asset has recently rebranded itself as a store of value and is seeking to usurp some of the bullion market. It is safe to say that if you had diversified into this ‘Gold’ at any time in the past three years (excluding the past month), your returns would have been incomparable greater than the traditional investments listed above. In this respect, I’m sure this missed opportunity has caused many investors anxiety or regret.
Tokenised Gold is the second blockchain option. It is, as its name suggest, tradable tokens backed by physical bullion held. The gold is typically stored in Central Bank-grade vaults. The advantage of tokenised Gold over physical Gold is improved liquidity. Granted this is predicated on demand for tokenised Gold and the network security remaining. However, ETFs offer a very similar product without the wild-west aspect inherent in the crypto-sphere. Even so, tokenised Gold took off in 2020, as illustrated by the above graph by Arcane Research.
Last note: Buy art instead?
Perhaps an investment in the art of Martin Creed or other artists is preferred over Gold. After all, art investments’ have essentially outperformed all investment vehicles over the past few decades. Not to mention, if diversifying is your game, then the art world has your back. For example, at your local art fair, you could pick up a conservative landscape painting, while at the same time, something akin to a sculpture consisting of a banana taped to the wall.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel
EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed
GBP/USD bulls take a breather following the heaviest run-up in two weeks. UK PM Johnson said US President Biden didn’t alarm about the Northern Ireland situation, Brussels-Britain agrees over fishing catch. Brexit chatters, G7 deal and UK’s April data-flow become the key.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel
EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
Cardano needs to hold $1.39 or risks a dramatic decline
Cardano price illustrates a symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart with a clear but significant measured move of 50%, putting the May 19 low or the all-time high in the crosshairs depending on the resolution direction.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.