Gold climbs, with U.S. preparing to sanction Russia over Ukraine
Gold prices rose sharply on Monday, as the United States was preparing sanctions on Russian associates, in the event an invasion of Ukraine takes place.
The United States, and its allies which include Britain, have warned Putin to “step back from the brink”, as tensions in the region continue to rise.
A spokesman for Whitehouse stated that "The individuals we have identified are in or near the inner circles of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making or are at a minimum complicit in the Kremlin's destabilizing behavior".
Biden has prepared the possibility for around 8,500 troops to be deployed should the situation worsens, however many believe economic sanctions should be the preferred course of action.
XAUUSD was trading $14 higher on Monday, from its earlier low of $1,785.
Spotify stock surges, after Joe Rogan apology
Shares in music and podcast streaming giant Spotify were higher today, as Joe Rogan issued an apology following recent controversies.
The podcast host who in the last 2-years signed an exclusive deal with spotify, came under pressure for his views on the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, Spotify saw $2 billion wiped from its value last week, which led to Rogan coming out to issue an apology.
In comments on his Instagram, Rogan stated that, "If I pissed you off, I'm sorry," Rogan said. "I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view".
$SPOT was up close to 13% as of writing.
"Invest for the long haul. Don't get too greedy and don't get too scared." - Shelby M.C. Davis.
