Gold Spot we wrote: holding above 1740 keeps the outlook positive re-targeting minor resistance at 1746/48. A break above 1750 meets strong resistance at1758/62. Shorts need stops above 1765.
We broke higher to 1769 – bulls need to hold prices above first support at 1760/57now.
Silver Spot beat resistance at 2560/70 but missed the next target of 2610/20 by 11pips.
Gold bulls regain control. First support at 1760/57 but below here can target strong support at 1749/46. Longs need stops below 1741.
A break above 1770 targets 1781/84. Watch for a high for the day. A break higher targets 1792/96.
Silver on the way to the next target of 2610/20. We should struggle to beat this level with a high for the morning session likely. However a break above 2630 targets2650/60, perhaps as far as 2685/95.
First support at 2555/45 could see a low for the day. Further strong support at2520/10 but longs need stops below 2505.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
