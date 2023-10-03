Gold shows incomplete bearish sequence from 5.4.2023 high favoring further downside. Down from 5.4.2023 high, wave (W) ended at 1898.12 and wave (X) rally ended at 1987.42. Gold then resumed lower in wave (Y) with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (X), wave A ended at 1884.89 low and wave B ended at 1952.95 high on September 1. Wave C lower is in progress as a 5 waves impulse structure. Down from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 1901.11 and wave ((ii)) rally ended at 1947.39.
Gold 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
Wave ((iii)) lower is in progress as a 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1913 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1929.12. Wave (iii) lower ended at 1857.40 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 1879.81. Expect wave (v) to end soon which should complete wave ((iii)). Afterwards, expect rally in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from 9.21.2023 high in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 1947 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
Gold Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mires in YTD lows near 1.0450
EUR/USD is sitting at YTD lows near 1.0450 in the European morning on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations and risk-aversion are supporting the US Dollar uptrend, weighing on the pair. US JOLTS Job Openings data is next in focus amid a light EU economic calendar.
GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 1.2100, multi-month low on sustained USD buying
GBP/USD remains on the defensive near a multi-month trough touched this Tuesday. A combination of factors lifts the USD to a fresh YTD top and weighed on the major. The BoE's surprise pause continues to weigh on the GBP and favours bearish traders.
Gold price dives to its lowest level since March on higher Fed rate outlook
Gold has been trending lower after the Fed warned that sticky inflation was likely to attract at least one more interest rate hike in 2023. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted for the seventh successive day on Tuesday and drags XAU/USD to the $1,815 level.
Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend
Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.
Central banks likely done with hiking rates
The past month has been characterized by tightening financial conditions, as still upbeat macro data and hawkish central bank commentary not least in the US have pushed back against the notion of early rate cuts.