Gold
On Monday morning, the decline of the price for gold continued. In total, since Friday morning, the price had lost almost 2.50%. However, at 10:00 GMT on Monday, it appeared that the price had found support in the June low level just above the 1,855.00 mark.
In the case that the metal recovers, the price could reach for the resistance of the 1,875.00 level. This level provided both resistance and support throughout June.
Meanwhile, a potential decline would look for support in the 1,843.80/1,846.00 zone, which played a significant role in mid-May.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD drops further to hit monthly lows near $1855
Gold price is on a downward spiral for the second straight day this Monday, as the bears remain relentless amid a broadly supported US dollar and steady Treasury yields.
SafeMoon closes in on confirming its new uptrend
SafeMoon price has been on a steady range-bound move for almost 10 days. This consolidation occurred between a critical support and resistance level. However, the recent bounce produced a massive upswing that has created two critical barriers, signalling buyers’ strength.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.