Gold Analysis: Meets resistance at 1,260 mark

Pair's Outlook

During the last trading session the yellow metal stopped the jump, which was the result of a breakout out of a triangle pattern. The surge stopped at the 1,260 level, where the 200-day SMA was and still is located at. As a result with a new week a decline has begun, and the bullion's price is set to decline to the 1,248.96 level, where the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level is located at. In addition, the Fibo is also supported by the newly calculated weekly PP, which is located at the 1,247.55 level.