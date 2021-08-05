Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield
US Dollar Index DXY: Wave 4 top is completed and the DXY is steadily edging lower Into Wave 1 We can expect the dollar to continue lower in the months and weeks ahead.
US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield: will move down to 1.00
Gold Technical Analysis:Small Elliott Wave triangle pattern in the 1830 - 1790 range that is uncompleted as Wave B
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (a) of d) of B of 4) Elliott Wave Triangle
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral
TradingLevels: Market support Sub-group 2 1765|17772|1780
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, undermined by a stronger US dollar amid a cautious market mood and hawkish Fedspeak. Rising Treasury yields and growing Delta covid variant spread in Europe keep the bearish pressure intact. US data in focus.
GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around weekly low below 1.3900 on BOE’s Super Thursday. Covid, Fedspeak underpin US dollar while the BOE is expected to reiterate status-quo, economic forecasts, tapering hints eagerly awaited.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
