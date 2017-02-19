Gold Analysis: Declines on Tuesday

Pair's Outlook

The yellow metal lost value during the early hours of Tuesday's trading session, as the bullion was in a retreat after failing to break the resistance put up by the monthly R1 at 1,237.68 during Monday's trading session. However, if compared with previous price levels, the commodity price has not changed much for the past four trading sessions. The reason for that is that market participants are expecting clues regarding US monetary policy. In the meantime, from a technical perspective the yellow metal is set to remain flat until it encounters the uptrend line in the next two trading sessions.