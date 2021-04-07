Gold
During the second part of Tuesday's trading, the yellow metal's price reached the resistance zone just above the 1,745.00 level. The metal immediately bounced off it and retraced back down. By the middle of Wednesday's trading, the price was trading near the 1,740.00 level.
In the meantime, the price was being approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. If the SMA provides enough support for the price to push through the resistance of the zone above 1.745.00, the metal could test the resistance of the March high level near 1,755.00.
On the other hand, a potential decline of the metal would reach for the combined support of the zone below the 1,725.00 level and the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
