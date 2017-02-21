Gold Analysis: Breaks out of triangle

Pair's Outlook

As forecasted and mentioned for the past week by the Dukascopy research team, the yellow metal has broken out of a triangle pattern and surged. The bullion has reached and even surpassed the 1,250 mark, about which speculations have been roaming around the markets for the past few months. On Friday the metal was not done with its move higher, as the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 1,248.96 was broken, and with that the bullion set its path to the 1,258.50 mark, where the weekly R2 is located at.