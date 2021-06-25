The Fed’s recent hawkish dot plot shift has opened up immediate dollar strength and sent global stocks lower on policy normalisation fears. However, this last week saw a gradual weakening of the USD and strength coming back into global stocks. Why? The market digested the fact that interest rates are not expected to change any time soon (at least until2023). As a result, low interest rates and the large US stimulus package means that global stocks can keep rising, for now at least. However, many investors are very nervous at equities at these levels and are asking when will the inevitable correction come?
Other key events from the past week
EUR: Strong German PMI’s, June 23: Flash German PMI’s showed the steepest rise in new business since 2011 and the improvement was mainly driven by the services sector. This is a good sign for the eurozone’s economic rebound.
Bitcoin: Tests $30,000, June 23: The People’s Bank of China is actively discouraging crypto investments and this negative sentiment for crypto traders resulted in the $30,000 level being tested this week. However, buyers strongly defended the level and a re-test of $40,000 is technically possible again.
GBP: Interest Rate Meeting, June 24: The GBP appreciated into the BoE meeting with markets expecting a hawkish tilt. The meeting delivered a firm ‘hold’ that sent the GBP immediately lower as the BoE took a cautious stance.
Key events for the coming week
Oil: OPEC Decision, July 01: US oil has been moving higher through $72 on rising oil demand despite OPEC+ pondering a 500K bpd hike in August. The Bank of America thinks US oil can still reach $100 this year on strong fundamentals. Register for our free trading webinar to get your plan for the week ahead.
USD: Employment data, July 02: The Federal Reserve want to see strong employment data before normalising US monetary policy. Will Friday’s NFP print be able to deliver the confidence that the Fed needs to taper bond purchases?
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD attempts recovery toward 1.3950 as USD softens ahead of PCE data
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3950, as the US dollar eases across the board amid risk-on mood. US infrastructure stimulus deal lifts the sentiment, as the pound recovers from the dovish BOE-led blow. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.
Gold prints first weekly gains in four around $1,780, US PCE data eyed
Gold stays on the front foot near $1780 in early Europe. US Treasury yields retreat, DXY struggles ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge of inflation. Market sentiment stays upbeat on US stimulus, trade headlines. Fedspeak also joins the watchers’ list for fresh impulse.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.