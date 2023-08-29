The global oil and gas markets are experiencing significant fluctuations due to various factors, including production starts, labor strikes, and economic concerns.
Eni Starts Production in Côte d'Ivoire
Italian hydrocarbon giant Eni has commenced oil and gas production from the Baleine field off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire. The field is touted as the "largest hydrocarbon discovery" in the Ivorian sedimentary basin and Africa's "first zero-emissions project." Initial production will be managed jointly with Ivorian oil company Petroci and will be ramped up in phases, aiming to reach up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day by the third phase.
Mixed Oil Prices Amid Global Concerns
Oil prices showed mixed trends, influenced by OPEC+ production cuts and concerns about Chinese demand. While Brent crude slightly decreased by 0.07% to $84.42, its American counterpart, WTI, increased by 0.33% to $80.10. The market is caught between Saudi Arabia's production cuts and China's dwindling demand due to its economic slowdown.
Gas Prices Surge Due to Australian Strike
European gas prices soared above 35 euros following the announcement of a rotating strike by Chevron employees in Australia, threatening up to 5% of global supplies. The strike will affect the Gorgon and Wheatstone plants in Western Australia. This comes at a time when gas supplies from Norway, Europe's primary supplier, have dropped to their lowest in over a year.
Implications and Future Trends
The oil and gas markets are currently influenced by a complex interplay of supply cuts, labor strikes, and economic factors. OPEC+ has reduced production by 2.7 million barrels per day between September 2022 and August 2023. Meanwhile, concerns about China's economic health and its impact on global demand cannot be ignored.
As the global oil and gas markets continue to evolve, several questions arise:
How will the labor strikes in Australia and production cuts by OPEC+ impact global oil and gas prices in the long term?
With China's economic slowdown, what measures will Beijing introduce to stabilize its economy, and how will these actions influence global oil and gas demand?
Chart # 1: WTI Crude Oil (Oct’23)
WTI Crude Oil (CLV23) – Futures contract (30min market profile w/ VWAP)
Chart # 2: Henry Hub Natural Gas (Oct’23)
Henry Hub Natural Gas (NGV23) – Futures contract (30min market profile w/ VWAP)
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to fresh daily highs near 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that job openings declined sharply in July, causing the US Dollar to weaken and helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
Following a bearish action in the European session, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2600. A bigger-than-forecast decline in job openings in July triggered a US Dollar selloff and provided a boost to the pair.
Gold advances to multi-week highs above $1,930 Premium
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,930 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday. Following the lower-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings reading for July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped below 4.2% and helped XAU/USD push higher.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
NIO stock price dips 7% on Q2 consensus miss
Nio (NIO) stock fell further in the late premarket on Tuesday following poor results in its second quarter, which ended on June 30. NIO stock is down 7% at $10.24.