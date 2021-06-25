Top daily news
Stocks are advancing currently after SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at records on Thursday as President Biden reached a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a $973 billion infrastructure package over five years, with some $559 billion in new funding. Facebook shares gained 0.76% Thursday despite reports Joe Biden's presidential campaign repeatedly warned Facebook about violent campaign-related rhetoric on its platform during the the 2020 election, but the social media giant sometimes brushed the warnings off. Apple shares dipped 0.22% underperforming the market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.17%
|GBP USD
|-0.06%
|USD JPY
|-0.1%
|AUD USD
|+0.25%
The Dollar strengthening has reversed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.01% Thursday after US Labor Department report 411 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 418 thousand the previous week but higher than expected.
GBP/USD reversed its climbing Thursday while EUR/USD reversed its sliding after Germany’s Ifo Institute business sentiment index came in higher for June. The dynamics is intact for both pairs currently. AUD/USD continued its climbing while USD/JPY reversed its rising yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.12%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.1%
|Hang Seng Index
|+1.41%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.32%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of US personal income and spending data at 14:30 CET today. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.6% to 1% Thursday as durable goods orders rose in May.
European stock indexes are higher currently after closing up Thursday with travel and leisure shares leading gains. Asian indexes are advancing today with Hang Seng leading gains as S&P Global Ratings affirmed China's ratings at A+/A-1 with a stable outlook, saying the country was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.34%
|WTI Crude
|+0.26%
Brent is extending gains today as traders expect OPEC producers will choose to proceed with caution in lifting output curbs from August. Oil prices ended higher yesterday on stronger demand expectations following reports of drawdown in US inventories and expanding German economic activity. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.3% and is up currently. August Brent crude rose 0.5% to $75.56 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.4%
Gold prices are edging up today. August gold lost 0.4% settling at $1,776.70 an ounce on Thursday.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.