Top daily news

Stocks are advancing currently after SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at records on Thursday as President Biden reached a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a $973 billion infrastructure package over five years, with some $559 billion in new funding. Facebook shares gained 0.76% Thursday despite reports Joe Biden's presidential campaign repeatedly warned Facebook about violent campaign-related rhetoric on its platform during the the 2020 election, but the social media giant sometimes brushed the warnings off. Apple shares dipped 0.22% underperforming the market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.17% GBP USD -0.06% USD JPY -0.1% AUD USD +0.25%

The Dollar strengthening has reversed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.01% Thursday after US Labor Department report 411 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 418 thousand the previous week but higher than expected.

GBP/USD reversed its climbing Thursday while EUR/USD reversed its sliding after Germany’s Ifo Institute business sentiment index came in higher for June. The dynamics is intact for both pairs currently. AUD/USD continued its climbing while USD/JPY reversed its rising yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.12% Nikkei Index +0.1% Hang Seng Index +1.41% Australian Stock Index +0.32%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of US personal income and spending data at 14:30 CET today. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.6% to 1% Thursday as durable goods orders rose in May.

European stock indexes are higher currently after closing up Thursday with travel and leisure shares leading gains. Asian indexes are advancing today with Hang Seng leading gains as S&P Global Ratings affirmed China's ratings at A+/A-1 with a stable outlook, saying the country was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.34% WTI Crude +0.26%

Brent is extending gains today as traders expect OPEC producers will choose to proceed with caution in lifting output curbs from August. Oil prices ended higher yesterday on stronger demand expectations following reports of drawdown in US inventories and expanding German economic activity. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.3% and is up currently. August Brent crude rose 0.5% to $75.56 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.4%

Gold prices are edging up today. August gold lost 0.4% settling at $1,776.70 an ounce on Thursday.

