The sharp fall in German producer prices is both a signal of easing inflationary pressures and a warning of a sharp slowdown in demand.
The German producer price index fell by 1.1% in July, dwarfing the expected correction of 0.1%. Prices are 6% lower than a year ago, marking the sharpest annual decline since 2009.
The data shows how quickly producers are cutting prices after the value of imports fell 11.4% y/y in June. This momentum raises hopes that inflation in Germany may not be as sticky as in other advanced economies, where rising service costs and a tight labour market are pushing up final prices.
Rapidly falling prices and weak business sentiment indicators have brought Germany's title of "Europe's sick man" back into the spotlight, although such comparisons seem premature. Germany, which has often been resolute in its fight against inflation, may soften its stance.
In that case, the chances of further rate hikes by the ECB may diminish. Signs of a slowdown in the German economy, which is more exposed to China and Russia than other major eurozone economies, point in the same direction.
The German DAX40 is up 0.8% YTD, and the EuroStoxx50 is up over 1%, actively recovering from last week's losses. This is fuelled by positive traction in US index futures and hopes that the ECB rate hike is nearing its peak. Interestingly, the EURUSD is also rising, maintaining its positive correlation with equity market dynamics, temporarily having more weight on the market than the interest-rate differential perspective.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0900 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand on Monday amid improving risk mood and helps the pair stretch higher. The US economic docket will not offer any high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2750 on improving market mood
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of the new week and trades in positive territory above 1.2750. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock index futures, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,890 despite rising US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight channel at around $1,890 on Monday. Although the US Dollar stays under selling pressure, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.