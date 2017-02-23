GBPUSD: Neutral

GBP/USD: 1.2459

Cable fell back into the middle of its recent range on Friday as traders squared up long positions ahead of the weekend, not being helped by heavy selling of GbpJpy

The short term momentum indicators now point a little lower and it appears likely that Cable will remain heavy, with a chance to test 1.2400, below which would head back below the 55/100 DMAs and the chance to revisit the 7 Feb low of 1.2346. On the topside, resistance will be seen at 1.2500, which might be tricky to overcome today, although if wrong we could then head back towards Friday’s high of 1.2570, which will remain strong resistance.

24 Hour: Neutral Medium Term: Neutral Resistance Support 1.2582 7 Feb high 1.2447 Friday low 1.2569/70 Friday high /(61.8% of 1.2700/1.2346) 1.2427 23 Feb low 1.2535 Minor 1.2410/01 100 DMA /21 Feb low 1.2500 Minor 1.2382 15 Feb low 1.2480 100 HMA 1.2346 7 Feb low

