If we look at the daily chart of GBPUSD, we can see that Tenkan Sen is converging towards Kijun Sen, which will result in a bearish cross of the two should they cross. Senkou Span A is diverging from Senkou Span B, giving rise to a larger bearish future Kumo. Indicating lower prices to come providing that the price stays below Kijun Sen. Chikou Span is firmly within the price, suggesting that we are likely to see the price consolidate, at least until the Chikou Span is free of the price.
Information provided by Sachin Kotecha and/or Sach Capital Limited is for illustrative and educational purposes only and is not considered financial advice. Sach Capital Limited can’t be held liable for your trading losses. Sach Capital Limited does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes or errors. Trading CFDs, Spread Bets, and Foreign Exchange carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for everyone. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
