GBPUSD rose to a six-week high on Thursday, following today's decision by the Bank of England to increase interest rates.
The BOE moved to hike by 25 basis points in today’s session, which is the highest point rates have hit since 2008.
Overall, the BOE moved to maintain its current monetary policy, following a surprise rise in inflation last month.
It was reported that the Monetary Policy Committee voted to the tune of 7-2, lifting rates to 4.25% in the process.
GBPUSD hit a high of 1.2343 earlier today, which is its highest point since February 2nd.
