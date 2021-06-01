The chart below shows GBPJPY has been in an impulsive move higher since the 19th of March 2020. We've had a corrective WXY pattern which was completed on the 23rd of April 2021 and rallied impulsively since in five waves and tested the upper channel of our long-term channel.

A flat correction for wave (ii) and a triangle in wave (iv) meet the guideline of alternation between corrective waves. Wave (iv) had a sharp impulse higher giving us confidence that this was the final move higher before we see a larger correction lower.

We are now looking for a correction lower down to the previous wave (iv) 153.812 as a minimum and wave (Y) 149.301 as the final target for GDPJPY.

Key news events to look out for:

Tuesday 1st of June - BOE Gov Bailey Speaks.

Thursday 3rd of June - BOE Gov Bailey Speaks.

Res: 155.942; 156.430; 157.042

Sup: 153.126; 152.388; 150.783