Wednesday forecast (July 26, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1,2797, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1,3142.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,2797, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,2591.

Weekly Forecast (July 24 – 28, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2850, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,3142 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1,3298.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1,2850, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,2591.

Monthly Forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1,2848, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1,3089, 1,3298, 1,3480.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,2848, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,2590 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,2308.