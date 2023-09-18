The GBPUSD closed below the 200dma once again. Not only did the pair close below this level today, but closed the week last week below the 200dma as well. The Bank of England decision is on Thursday, and even though the market is expecting the BOE to raise rates by 25bps and to increase quantitative tightening, however the BOE may have some dovish comments which could allow for further weakness in the GBP. A move below the 1.2300 level would target the 1.2078 127% extension next.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
The Fed is universally expected to pause
Half of the world’s big-economy central banks meet this week, including the US on Wednesday, the UK on Thursday and Japan on Friday. Some EM central banks also meet, including Turkey and S. Africa. The Fed is universally expected to pause, which is one way of keeping all its options open.