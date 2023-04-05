Sterling: The value of Sterling in USD is expected to remain above the $1.21 area, Re-evaluate after the US NFP on the 7th of April.
US Dollar: The value of the US Dollar in USD is expected to remain below $104.00. Re-evaluate after the US NFP on the 7th of April.
Fundamental Evaluation: The average value of the GBP/USD over the short-term (50 days) is holding around $1.21, the medium-term (100 days) is climbing and since the beginning of March has jumped from $1.19 to $1.21. The long-term (200 days) is lagging and has fallen to $1.18.
The in-house (Jeepson Trading) research suggests that the fundamental value of the GBP/USD is expected to stay above the $1.21 area.
Sentiment Evaluation: Price remains below the January peak of $1.24 although the February downtrend has since reversed. This recent optimism can be attributed to a re-pricing of the US Dollar which speculators consider to be over priced in anticipation of a Fed pivot.
The Fed appears to be resolute on their plan to retain high rates and so there may be an upside correction (to the value of USD) as new economic data is released.
This week will see fresh US NFP data with a forecast of 250K and then next week is US CPI data with a forecast of a fall to 5.8 percent. If accurate, these numbers would indicate further weakness ahead in the US dollar.
The CME FedWatch tool indicates rising odds at 60 percent in favour of a rate hold in May (against a 0.25 hike) and then 55 percent of a rate hold in June (against a 0.25 hike).
The GBP/USD plan is to Buy from levels above 1.21. Re-evaluate on Friday the 7th of April.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats further below 1.0900
EUR/USD continued to move lower during the American session and reached levels under 1.0900. The US Dollar recovered ground despite disappointing ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 as USD extends recovery
GBP/USD turned north and climbed above 1.2500 after the disappointing data releases from the US but quickly reversed its direction and fell toward 1.2450. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Bulls hold ground, prepare for another leg north Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to a fresh multi-month high of $2,032.03 a troy ounce on Wednesday, correcting lower afterwards. Market players are taking some profits out of the table ahead of the long holiday, as multiple markets will be closed or with reduced activity in the last two days of the week amid the Easter Holiday.
Shiba Inu faces external headwinds battering its price action
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for a sell-off following Elon Musk’s decision to replace the famous Twitter logo with the Dogecoin emblem.
US: Services ISM drops, but too soon to call off service-sector expansion
The ISM services index signaled cooler activity in March amid a pullback in new demand as higher rates and recent banking sector stress weigh on the outlook.