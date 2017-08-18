GBP/USD: the battle of the " less weak"

The GBP/USD pair trades uneventfully around 1.2875, amid the absence of macroeconomic data and both currencies weakened by their central banks. Early London, the Pound attempted a shy recovery, but the pair reverted from 1.2915, having met selling interest around it for the last three days. Risk aversion has eased partially, but is still the main market motor for this Friday, so much of what's next will depend on Wall Street's behavior. Technically, the pair presents a neutral stance in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is retreating around a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The weekly low was set at 1.2840, the level to break to favor a new leg lower, whilst above 1.2920, the pair can extend up to 1.2965, where selling interest will likely contain the rally.

