Pound sharply lower despite BoE intervention
The roller-coaster continues for the British pound, which is down sharply today. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.0774, down 1.05%.
It has been a remarkable week for the British pound, which has exhibited sharp volatility since Friday, when Chancellor Kwarteng unveiled his mini-budget. The package included unfunded tax cuts, despite weak a weak economy and inflation hovering at 9.9%. The financial package was criticised at home as well as abroad; the International Monetary Fund and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also panned the plan. Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers had perhaps the most unkind cut of all, saying that the UK had the worst economic policy of any major country.
The British pound fell 3.6% on Friday and kept falling on Monday, hitting a record low of 1.0359. Bond prices tumbled and the turmoil became so acute that the Bank of England intervened on Wednesday in order to avoid a possible crash in the bond market. The BoE said that the crisis threatened financial stability and purchased just over one billion pounds in securities and will continue purchasing securities every day until October 14th. The bailout could hit over 60 billion pounds. The BoE’s announcement sent bond prices higher and stabilized the bond market. The pound shot up 1.45% on Wednesday, but has reversed directions and is down sharply today.
Prime Minister Truss is under heavy pressure to shelve the financial plan which has caused chaos in the markets, but for now, the government is standing firm and says it won’t back down. Truss and Kwarteng will have to face the music at the Conservative Party’s annual conference next week, and it’s likely we haven’t heard the last word on the mini-budget which has triggered a major financial crisis.
GBP/USD technical
-
GBP/USD is testing support at 1.0782. Next, there is support at 1.0644.
-
There is resistance at 1.1052 and 1.1184.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9700 during the European trading hours on Thursday. Although the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory, the market expectation for hot German inflation data helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD faces resistance at 1.0900
GBP/USD has failed to reclaim 1.0900 following the latest recovery attempt and retreated to the 1.0850 area on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals. Focus shifts to the second-quarter US GDP report.
Gold stays in negative territory near $1,650
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,640. Although the yellow metal managed to recover to $1,650, it continues to trade deep in negative territory amid a more-than-2% increase in the 10-year US T-bond yield.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.