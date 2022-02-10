Another blowout US CPI report triggers another false reaction in metals. 5 months ago, gold would plummet $50 on the mere mention of Fed tapering. Today, gold rallies alongside silver despite a 70% chance of a 50-bp rate hike next month. Gold's ability to survive through the tightening landscape (especially flattening yield curves) reminds me of Bitcoin's ability to fight back in 2019 and 2020 despite stolen coins, shutdown exchanges and extraordinary volatility. We notified our WhatsApp Broadcast subscribers yesterday (see below the GBP chart).
The other thing I want to highlight is the similarity between daily charts of GBPUSD and XAGUSD. I reiterated to our WGP since Jan 27 that I remained long GBPUSD, as long as the right shoulder support of 1.3350 held up. And it did just that before mounting a solid recovery ahead/after the BoE decision. Our bullishness in gold and silver was maintained as long as XAUXAG failed the 82 resistance. It is no longer a secret that I emphasized the importance of gold/silver ratio over the past 5 months.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.