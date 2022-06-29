GBP/USD technical analysis
-
Clear break below W L4.
-
Bearish trend continues.
-
1.2108 should be next.
-
Bears must hold below 1.2230.
MEGATREND MAs: Bearish
H4 GBP/USD
1. Trendline start.
2. Support low.
3. 2nd trendline touch.
4. New entry.
5. Target.
The GBP/USD is in a short trend. Megatrend moving averages are bearish and we can also spot daily bearish candles along with H4 bearish rejections. The ongoing problem in the UK with Scotland can also weigh on the price. Currently 1.2160 is strong support and intraday break of that level should move the price lower. W L5 is 1.2108 and the ATR projection is 1.2050. However, if the market doesn’t hold below 1.2183 we might see 1.2230 again and that would endanger the bearish trend on the GBP/USD. I am selling the rallies and two short positions are there for a continuational move down.
This analysis is a part of the Megatrend trading course. I have 2 short positions that I will maintain. The intraday target is 1.2108 while the intraweek target is 1.2060. There is no swing target yet but it might happen if the price breaks 1.2050.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0500, as the US dollar surrenders early gains despite the risk-off market mood. The euro finds support from hawkish ECB commentary and upbeat EU sentiment data. Policy Panel at the ECB Forum awaited.
GBP/USD drops to weekly lows near 1.2150 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2150 amid risk-aversion and a broadly subdued US dollar. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey are due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold recovers above $1,820 as US yields retreat
Gold has staged a decisive rebound after having declined toward $1,810 earlier in the day. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower ahead of Powell's appearance at the ECB Forum, XAU/USD clings to modest gains above $1,820.
Breaking: Bitcoin price at risk after dipping below $20,000
Bitcoin price has retraced nearly 10% over the past three days, going from a high of $22,020 on June 26th to recently hitting a low of $19,890.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!