TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bears retain control near five-month low ahead of BoE on Thursday

  • GBP/USD remains depressed as UK’s fiscal concerns and BoE rate hike bets undermine the GBP.
  • The Fed’s hawkish tile keeps the USD near an over three-month top and also weigh on the pair.
  • Traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bears retain control near five-month low ahead of BoE on Thursday
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction at the start of a new week amid mixed fundamental backdrop and remains within striking distance of its lowest level May 12, touched last Friday. Worries that a prolonged US government closure could affect economic performance keep a lid on the US Dollar's (USD) post-FOMC rally to a three-month high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the currency pair. The US government shutdown enters Day 33 on Monday amid a deadlock in Congress on the Republican-backed funding bill. Trump again urged Republican senators to end the shutdown by abolishing the filibuster rule, an unprecedented move that GOP leaders have, so far, resisted.

However, the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tilt helps limit a deeper USD pullback. This, along with concerns about the UK's fiscal situation, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) and cap the GBP/USD pair. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to lower its UK productivity forecast by approximately 0.3%, which could exacerbate the budget deficit by over £20 billion by 2030. Current UK government finances already reflect a £22 billion shortfall, putting pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to increase taxes or borrow more in the November budget. Moreover, potential Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts this year should cap the GBP and the currency pair.

Traders now seem almost 70% chance that the BoE will lower borrowing costs in December. The bets were lifted following the release of softer inflation, jobs, and output data. However, with inflation still nearly double the BoE’s target, the central bank is expected to skip an interest-rate reduction later this week, on Thursday. Hence, investors will look for cues about the future rate-cut path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term GBP price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bears and backs the case for an extension of the pair's recent downfall from the 1.3725 region, or a two-and-a-half-month low touched in September.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, Monday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI – and speeches from FOMC members could drive the USD demand. This, in turn, could produce short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair later during the North American session.

GBP/USD daily chart

Technical Outlook

Last week's breakdown below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, the GBP/USD pair's inability to attract any meaningful buyers suggests that the downward trajectory might still be far from being over. A sustained break and acceptance below the 1.3100 round figure will reaffirm the negative outlook and drag spot prices further towards the 1.3065-1.3060 intermediate support en route to the 1.3000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the 1.3145-1.3150 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the GBP/USD pair to the 1.3200 round figure. Any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 200-day SMA breakpoint, around mid-1.3200s. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which, if cleared decisively, could negate the near-term negative outlook and pave the way for additional gains.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1540

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1540

EUR/USD is still under pressure, extending last week’s decline, although it seems to have met some decent contention near the 1.1500 support so far on Monday. The pair’s extra pullback comes once again amid further gains in the US Dollar and rising US Treasury yields as traders keep assessing the lastest FOMC event. Meanwhile, the poor performance of the October’s ISM Manufacturing PMI appears to limit the buck’s upside.

GBP/USD looks sidelined below 1.3150

GBP/USD looks sidelined below 1.3150

GBP/USD remains on the defensive as markets enter the latter part of the NA session on Monday. In the meantime, Cable appears to have embarked on a consolidative move below the 1.3150 level, always amid decent gains in the Greenback and steady pre-BoE caution.

Gold turns negative, challenges $4,000

Gold turns negative, challenges $4,000

Gold gives away its initial gains and slips back toward the $4,000 neighbourhood per troy ounce on the back of the firm tone in the US Dollar, increasing US Treasury yields across the curve, and cooling tensions on the US-China trade front.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe tank as whale interest fades

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe tank as whale interest fades

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, are at bearish crossroads, facing further losses. Both on-chain and derivatives data suggest that large wallet investors and retailers are reducing their risk exposure, boosting the supply pressure. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.58 as bearish momentum and trader short bets intensify

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.58 as bearish momentum and trader short bets intensify

Cardano (ADA) price slips 6%, trading below $0.58 at the time of writing on Monday, extending last week’s 10% fall. Weakening on-chain activity and rising short positions among traders signal growing bearish sentiment.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers